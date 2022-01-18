Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 279.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Globe Life worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 63.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 73.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 10.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

