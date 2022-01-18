Gnosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $628.64 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. Gnosis has a market cap of $628.64 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $337.07 or 0.00807732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

