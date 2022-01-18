GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $446,473.88

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $446,473.88 and approximately $47,390.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00338493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000872 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.