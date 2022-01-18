Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $10.51

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.01. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 57,822 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $105,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

