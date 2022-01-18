Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $646,584.96 and approximately $164,730.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 332.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.56 or 0.07449397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.37 or 0.99643294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

