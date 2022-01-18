Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.47% of Ferguson worth $460,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ferguson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $172.33 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

