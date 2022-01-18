Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $529.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $529,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,316,000 after purchasing an additional 251,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,409,000 after purchasing an additional 588,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after purchasing an additional 825,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 139,955 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

