Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $647.42 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,867,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $647,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 63,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 793,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after buying an additional 265,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

