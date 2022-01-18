Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 555,170 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,028,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,170 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $692,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.