Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,897,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $503,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

