Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 9.75% of Flywire worth $448,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,675,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,322,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,596,000. Finally, Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $406,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $17,524,319 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.