Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,356,520 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,759,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,356,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $557,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after buying an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

