Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 636,322 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,802,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $719,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

