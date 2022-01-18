GoMining token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (GMT)

GoMining token (CURRENCY:GMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. GoMining token has a total market capitalization of $64.03 million and $2.05 million worth of GoMining token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoMining token has traded flat against the US dollar. One GoMining token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

About GoMining token

GMT is a coin. GoMining token’s total supply is 200,885,692 coins and its circulating supply is 146,895,238 coins. GoMining token’s official Twitter account is @GMT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury Protocol enables the creation of decentralized communication platforms. Mercury Protocol integrated platforms will be able to integrate Global Messaging Tokens (GMT) into their ecosystem. GMT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on these ecosystems. “

