GoNetwork Price Down 42.8% Over Last Week (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $186,587.88 and $45,864.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,537.95 or 1.00170933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00089601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00030874 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.50 or 0.00637851 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

