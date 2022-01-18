Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Trading Down 0.1%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 7,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

