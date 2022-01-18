Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) CEO Sells $14,999,997.60 in Stock

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) CEO Francis Davidson sold 1,829,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $14,999,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMIIU remained flat at $$8.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth $140,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth $2,019,000.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

