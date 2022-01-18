Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of GRAB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,854,211. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

