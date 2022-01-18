Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 9.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 599,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,854,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research firms have commented on GRAB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

