Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$5.44. The business had revenue of C$98.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

