Graviton Price Reaches $1.79 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $83,773.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00004243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.12 or 0.07444811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.19 or 1.00301592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.