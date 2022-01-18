Gravity Finance Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $2,030.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.07485887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.30 or 0.99670234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

