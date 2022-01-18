Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $389.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.49 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

