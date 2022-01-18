Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

