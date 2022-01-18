Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,001,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Greenland Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

