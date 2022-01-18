Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GTEC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 46,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $63.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.81. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

