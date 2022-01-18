GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Down 7.8%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 13,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,043,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GreenSky by 30.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at about $13,170,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GreenSky by 505.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

