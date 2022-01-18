Gridcoin Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $11,407.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 432,404,749 coins and its circulating supply is 401,751,717 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

