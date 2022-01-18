Griffin Mining’s (GFM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.02% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GFM traded down GBX 2.98 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 87.62 ($1.20). 164,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.64. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.80 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.33). The company has a market capitalization of £152.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Usdan sold 84,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £83,231.40 ($113,564.47).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.