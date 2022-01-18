Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 65,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 801,970 shares.The stock last traded at $12.38 and had previously closed at $12.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth $11,042,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

