Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Hits $2.62 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $23.07 million and $2.62 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,467.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.97 or 0.07480567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00337816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.66 or 0.00910736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00078746 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.07 or 0.00484880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00258502 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 94,580,820 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

