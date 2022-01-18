Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Down 29.3% in December

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GROM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 1,702,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 129.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

