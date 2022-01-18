Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 54,390 shares.The stock last traded at $52.79 and had previously closed at $53.99.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,285,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.