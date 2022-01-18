Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 54,390 shares.The stock last traded at $52.79 and had previously closed at $53.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,285,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.