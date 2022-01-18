Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 349,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the average session volume of 56,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

