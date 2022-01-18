Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.21

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 1689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

