Gulden (NLG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,129.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Gulden has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $41,129.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00336478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

