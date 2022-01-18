H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 1,015,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of HISJF remained flat at $$15.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. H.I.S. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

