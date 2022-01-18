Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Joe D. Rainey Sells 14,000 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,294,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.