Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.15

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 76366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Halliburton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.