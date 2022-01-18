Hamster Market Capitalization Achieves $30.93 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and $1.59 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.07454880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.78 or 0.99908537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

