Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,900 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $476,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 154.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.