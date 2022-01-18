Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 289.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 63,803 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of WRB opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

