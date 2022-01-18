Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $58,354,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,338 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

