Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $122.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

