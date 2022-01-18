Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,581,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,904,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.