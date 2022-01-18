Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.06.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

