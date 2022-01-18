Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

