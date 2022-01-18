Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,978 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $114,256,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

