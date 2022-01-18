Handshake Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $569,779.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $124.85 million and approximately $569,779.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.98 or 0.07466491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00335627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00901838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00079799 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00482465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00259197 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 458,532,137 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

