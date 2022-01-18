Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.80

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $807.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

